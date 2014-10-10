One person injured after Otago helicopter crash

One person has been hospitalised following a helicopter crash in Otago last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident after a beacon was activated near Wisp Hill at 5.50pm.

Otago Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident but were unable to land in the hills due to the thick clouds, a Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Land Search and Rescue were then tasked with the job, travelling on foot to rescue the injured man.

The man, the sole occupant of the helicopter, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital around 1am.