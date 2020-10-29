TODAY |

One person injured after hazardous chemical spill at central Wellington high-rise

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has received minor injuries after a hazardous chemical spill in central Wellington this morning.

Emergency services were called and a building was evacuated following the incident in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are responding to the incident at 125 the Terrace, where an item has leaked an unknown substance.

The building has been evacuated, and five fire trucks are in attendance with a number of support vehicles.

The injured person has been transported to Wellington Hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is investigating what the substance is, and is treating it as hazardous in the meantime.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told Stuff the accidental spill is from Level 11 of the building, and the substance is likely to be battery acid.

The High Commission of Canada in New Zealand occupies Level 11. 

Police are also at the scene offering assistance.

