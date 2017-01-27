One person injured after firearms incident in Waikato

The Armed Offenders Squad are currently attending a firearms incident at a house in Wharepapa South, Waikato.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address at 11pm on Thursday evening after an altercation broke out between three men and two others.

Police are still working to determine what happened but Senior Sergeant Peter Van der Wetering of New Zealand Police told 1 News that two firearms and two vehicles were involved.

“As a result of the incident, one man has been transported to Waikato Hospital with internal injuries and the AOS are continuing to search for a second man,” he said.

Three other men are assisting Police with their inquiries.

Police say one of the firearms has been secured and they are working on securing the second one.