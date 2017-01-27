 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One person injured after firearms incident in Waikato

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Armed Offenders Squad are currently attending a firearms incident at a house in Wharepapa South, Waikato.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the address at 11pm on Thursday evening after an altercation broke out between three men and two others.

Police are still working to determine what happened but Senior Sergeant Peter Van der Wetering of New Zealand Police told 1 News that two firearms and two vehicles were involved.

“As a result of the incident, one man has been transported to Waikato Hospital with internal injuries and the AOS are continuing to search for a second man,” he said.

Three other men are assisting Police with their inquiries.

Police say one of the firearms has been secured and they are working on securing the second one.

No shots had been fired during the incident.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:54
2
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

3
Waikato River

Young man missing after going for 3am swim in Waikato River

4

Police car allegedly stolen during breath test and set alight

5

What a comeback! Federer back in Aussie Open final after seven year hiatus

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ