One person in a serious condition after incident at McDonald's store in Napier

Police and Ambulance are at McDonald's on Thackery Street in Napier following a disorder.

The scene where a fight broke out at a McDonald's store in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesman said they were called just before 9pm where several men and women were fighting at the fast food restaurant.

An ambulance spokesman said one patient is being transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Constable Vicky Holden said two people had been hurt, with one going through a plate glass window.

A weapon was also thought to have been involved.

The two injured Hawke's Bay men were transported separately with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.