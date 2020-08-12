TODAY |

One person in custody after incident at Hamilton Covid-19 testing centre

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been taken into custody at a Hamilton testing centre.

Source: Associated Press

Hamilton City Council said on its Facebook page that due to high demand and long wait times, "the assessment centre is currently not accepting any more patrons".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first reported cases of community transmission in over 100 days have prompted a rush on testing centres. Source: 1 NEWS

Congestion has been building around testing centres around the country after news of the latest Covid-19 cases in Auckland's community.

At the Claudelands NZ assessment centre, the wait time was up to four to five hours for a swab test, the council said.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nearly 300 people being treated as workplace close contacts of Auckland family with Covid-19
2
Auckland family who tested positive to Covid-19 have connections across city
3
Rotorua man with flu-like symptoms turned away from 'chaotic' testing centre twice
4
Police checkpoints begin around Auckland as city moves to Alert Level 3 - 'Strange times we live in'
5
New Zealand moves up Alert Levels after Covid-19 community transmission confirmed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rotorua man with flu-like symptoms turned away from 'chaotic' testing centre twice

Third man charged over 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley
00:26

New Zealand moves up Alert Levels after Covid-19 community transmission confirmed

Victoria sees deadliest day of pandemic with 21 fatalities