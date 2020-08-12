One person in custody after incident at Hamilton Covid-19 testing centre

One person has been taken into custody at a Hamilton testing centre.
Source: Associated Press
Hamilton City Council said on its Facebook page that due to high demand and long wait times, "the assessment centre is currently not accepting any more patrons".
Congestion has been building around testing centres around the country after news of the latest Covid-19 cases in Auckland's community.
At the Claudelands NZ assessment centre, the wait time was up to four to five hours for a swab test, the council said.