One person in critical condition following fire at three-storey building in Whanganui

Two people are injured after a fire at a three-storey commercial building in Whanganui.

One person sustained serious burns and was transported to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

Another person was injured and is also in hospital but was not transported by St John, Fire and Emergency said. 

They told 1 News the fire is contained, however crews are fighting the blaze from the exterior of the building because of hazardous conditions. 

The spokesperson said the interiors of the first and second floors of the building had collapsed, and crews are awaiting an assessment from an engineer during daylight hours before fighting the fire internally. 

As many as 14 fire crews are responded to a “well-involved” fire after being called to the building at the intersection of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave at 8.45pm.

There are 14 fire crews fighting the blaze. Source: Supplied

Fire crews, which includes pumps, specialist and support units, have extinguished the majority of the visible fire on the outside.

Firefighters have remained overnight monitoring the fire and dampening down hotspots. 

One person was initally unaccounted for, however St John have left the scene. 

The FENZ spokesperson was unsure if the building is being used as accommodation at this stage. 

