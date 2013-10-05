 

One person in critical condition following crash in Whangarei

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a logging truck, SUV and another vehicle near Whangarei this morning.

The crash happened on SH1 south of Hewletts Road. 

Police say the driver of the SUV was travelling south when the vehicle went to overtake and hit a vehicle on the northbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle travelling down the northbound lane is in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

One lane on SH1 has been closed due to debris.

Police are warning motorists of delays due to the crash and say to avoid the area if possible.

Motorists are also being advised to slow down as wet weather is making the driving conditions difficult. 

