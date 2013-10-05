One person in critical condition after two-car crash in the Waikato

Five people are injured, one critically after a serious two-car crash in Waitomo, in Waikato this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

One person in a critical condition has been airlifted to hospital and four others suffering from moderate injuries have been taken to Waikato Hospital in an ambulance, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services say they were called to the scene on Waitomo Caves Road at 10.50am.

SH37 Waitomo is closed and detours are in place along Haurua Road and Waitomo Valley Road, said NZTA.