One person in critical condition after tree falls on car on Auckland motorway

Several people have been injured after a large tree fell on top of a car on an Auckland motorway overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were rushed to the scene on the southern motorway near Drury at 9.50pm on Saturday.

Police received reports that a large tree had fallen across the south bound lanes and "impacted a vehicle".

"The vehicle had seven occupants with several persons sustaining injury," police said in a statement.

According to St John three people were treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One person suffered critical injuries and two were seriously injured.

Police say the southern motorway has been closed and will remain closed for at least the next hour.

The north-bound lanes remain open.