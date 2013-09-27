One person in critical condition after fire in South Auckland flat

Source:
One person is in critical condition in hospital after a fire in a South Auckland flat last night.
At 8.43pm last night Fire Services were called to a blaze in a flat on Smiths Avenue in the suburb of Papakura.
St John Ambulance says a patient suffered serious burns and is in a critical condition after being transported to Middlemore Hospital.
A spokesperson from Middlemore Hospital confirmed to 1 NEWS at 4.30am this morning that the patient remains in a critical condition.
Three fire appliances attended the blaze.
The flat was fully destroyed by the blaze and a fire investigator was at the scene late last night at the scene.
