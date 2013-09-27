One person in critical condition after fire in South Auckland flat

One person is in critical condition in hospital after a fire in a South Auckland flat last night.

At 8.43pm last night Fire Services were called to a blaze in a flat on Smiths Avenue in the suburb of Papakura.

St John Ambulance says a patient suffered serious burns and is in a critical condition after being transported to Middlemore Hospital.

A spokesperson from Middlemore Hospital confirmed to 1 NEWS at 4.30am this morning that the patient remains in a critical condition.

Three fire appliances attended the blaze.