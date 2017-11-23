One person hospitalised in 'mystery chemical' leak out of barrel at Auckland Airport

One person has been taken to hospital after a mystery chemical leak at Auckland Airport.

A hazardous materials team and six fire crews were called to the spill, which prompted the evacuation of an Air New Zealand cargo building, on Thursday morning.

Crews are decontaminating the cordoned off area.

One person has since been taken to hospital, while emergency services earlier said two people were being checked after sniffing the yet-to-be-identified liquid.

Fire and Emergency NZ says the material leaked out of a barrel and seeped over a large area.

No delays to flights in and out of the airport were expected.



Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS