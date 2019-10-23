TODAY |

One person hospitalised after house fire in Picton

One person has been hospitalised after a house fire in Picton overnight. 

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the well ablaze fire about 11.45pm yesterday. 

About sixteen firefighters managed to extinguish the fire about 2.30am this morning. 

The person was transported to Wairau Hospital.

The house fire in Picton was not the only one firefighters tackled overnight. 

FENZ were called to a house fire further south in Timaru about 2am.

All of the occupants were accounted for, but FENZ stressed this would not have been the case without the house's working smoke alarms. 

FENZ were also called about 2.50am to a house fire in Northland's Kaikohe. All of the occupants were accounted for.

