One person has died after a crash in Whangarei

A two-car crash has left one person dead in Whangarei early this morning.

Police and Emergency services were called around 3am regarding a fatal crash on SH1 Puwera, Whangarei District.

A St John spokesperson told with 1 NEWS that one person has died at the scene.

Another occupant is in a critical condition, two other seriously injured, one is in a moderate condition.