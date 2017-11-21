One person has died after a crash in Whangarei

Source:
A two-car crash has left one person dead in Whangarei early this morning.
Police and Emergency services were called around 3am regarding a fatal crash on SH1 Puwera, Whangarei District.
A St John spokesperson told with 1 NEWS that one person has died at the scene.
Another occupant is in a critical condition, two other seriously injured, one is in a moderate condition.
They all have been transported to Whangarei hospital.
