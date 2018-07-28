One person has died after bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

One person has died after a bus carrying 31 people rolled in the Tongariro National Park.
Around 2:30pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.
A police spokesperson said they were unable to provide more details about the deceased until a formal identification has taken place.
Police say several people with serious injuries have been taken to hospitals by helicopter.
A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.
They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.
The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.
At least 1000 people became trapped at the ski field due to the road being closed.
The road has since been reopened to allow people to leave the ski field.
An investigation into the crash is set to take place.
Police are also seeking witnesses to the incident and are asking the public to contact local Police with any relevant information.