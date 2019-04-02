TODAY |

One person found dead in Otago from motorcycle crash believed to have happened overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Inquiries are being made by police in Otago today after a person was discovered dead this morning as part of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded at around 10.30am following the discovery of the crash on Poolburn-Moa Creek Road, east of Alexandra.

Police say their early thoughts are that the crash occurred overnight.

One person was found dead at the scene.

Police added the serious crash unit has carried out an examination, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
