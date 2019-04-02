One person found dead in Otago from motorcycle crash believed to have happened overnight

Inquiries are being made by police in Otago today after a person was discovered dead this morning as part of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded at around 10.30am following the discovery of the crash on Poolburn-Moa Creek Road, east of Alexandra.

Police say their early thoughts are that the crash occurred overnight.

One person was found dead at the scene.