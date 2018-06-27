One person found dead following South Auckland house fire

One person has been found dead following a house fire in South Auckland early this morning.

At 3.20am today, Fire Services were called to a burning house on Papakura-Clevedon Rd in the suburb of Papakura.

After battling the blaze, at 5.30am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS they had found a deceased person in the house.

An eye witness has told 1 NEWS the property is a barn converted into accommodation, which collapsed during the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and an investigation will take place later this morning.