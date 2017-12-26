One person dies in single-vehicle crash adding to horror day on Waikato roads

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Waikato adding to a horror day on roads in the region.

In total four people have now died in crashes in Waikato today.

The latest fatal incident happened on State Highway 25, near Pipiroa.

Emergency services were alerted to the car vs power pole crash at around 7:15pm.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

