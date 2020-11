One person has died in a house fire in Whakatāne.

FENZ says three people were reported at the property on Tuhoe Avenue, shortly after 5.30am.

Only one person has been located and fire crews are not searching for anybody else.

Four fire trucks were sent to tackle the blaze. One is still on site, awaiting the arrival of a fire investigator.