One person dies in crash that closes SH1 near Whangārei

One person has died following a serious crash which has closed State Highway One near Whangārei.

Police say one person has serious injuries, while another has moderate injuries following the crash near Oakleigh.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene, police say.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services were called about 4.50pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says several people were trapped following a three-car crash.