A person has died following a crash in Central Otago today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash just before 3.30pm. Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of State Highway 85 and St Bathans Loop Road, near Becks in Central Otago.

The road remains closed and could be for some time while Police examine the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.