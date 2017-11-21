One person dies after water rescue at Goat Island north of Auckland

Source:
One person has died following a water rescue at the popular snorkelling spot Goat Island, located north of Auckland, this afternoon.
Police say they were called to the scene at 3.55pm after a man appeared to get into difficulty while swimming close to the beach.
Two other men went into the water to assist the man but he died at the scene.
Another person drowned at Pakiri Beach north of Auckland earlier this afternoon.
