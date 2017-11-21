 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One person dies after water rescue at Goat Island north of Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died following a water rescue at the popular snorkelling spot Goat Island, located north of Auckland, this afternoon.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene at 3.55pm after a man appeared to get into difficulty while swimming close to the beach.

Two other men went into the water to assist the man but he died at the scene.

Another person drowned at Pakiri Beach north of Auckland earlier this afternoon.

Related

One person dies after water rescue at Pakiri Beach north of Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: England set Black Caps chase of 235 for ODI series lead in Wellington

2
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

3

US teacher accused of having sex with her 14-year-old student released on bond

4

'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

00:24
5
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

LIVE: England set Black Caps chase of 235 for ODI series lead in Wellington

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 