TODAY |

One person dies after microlight crashes near Twizel

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a microlight plane crashed in rural Canterbury this afternoon.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were alerted that the plane was overdue at around 4.45pm.

Shortly after 5pm there was a report that it had crashed south east of the Pukaki spillway, east of Twizel.

A spokesperson for Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told 1 NEWS the pilot was a part of a club and that members of the club went looking for the microlight and found the crash site.

The sole occupant of the microlight plane died in the crash.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.


New Zealand
