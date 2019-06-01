TODAY |

One person dies after crashing into tree as police abandon South Auckland pursuit

One person has died after crashing into a tree while fleeing police in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa last night.

It comes after police signalled for a car to stop on Hill Road, near Hillcrest Grove, shortly after 10pm, Counties Manukau West Area Commander Matthew Srhoj said in a statement.

The driver failed to stop and drove off at speed, after which police activated their lights and sirens to pursue them. However, the pursuit was immediately abandoned over the motorist's manner of driving.

The police then lost sight of the vehicle, which was found crashed into a tree shortly afterwards.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was found dead at the scene.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family impacted by this tragedy," Mr Srhoj said. "Police come to work every day to keep people safe and prevent harm on our roads.

"An outcome like this is the last thing any officer wants to see."

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene.

The incident has since been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

    Police abandoned the pursuit because the driver was driving dangerously. Source: 1 NEWS
