One person dies after crash involving truck and van north of Napier

One person has died after a crash at Tarawera, north of Napier this morning.

Earlier today police said two people had serious injuries and another eight were in a moderate condition after the collision between a truck and van this morning.

Locals say a truck tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.

One person has since died.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road shortly before 10am.

1 NEWS spoke with the owners of nearby Tarawera Cafe who said a truck carrying wine tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.

Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, have now arrived at this crash site.

In a 10.55am Tweet NZTA advises motorists to avoid the area, saying the road's likely to be closed for "another few hours".

