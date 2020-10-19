One person dies after crash involving truck and van north of Napier

One person has died after a crash at Tarawera, north of Napier this morning.

Earlier today police said two people had serious injuries and another eight were in a moderate condition after the collision between a truck and van this morning.

One person has since died.

The crash happened on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road shortly before 10am.

1 NEWS spoke with the owners of nearby Tarawera Cafe who said a truck carrying wine tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.

Emergency services, including rescue helicopters, have now arrived at this crash site.