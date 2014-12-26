TODAY |

One person dead, two others injured after water incident at Karioitahi Beach

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and two others have been taken to hospital after getting into trouble in the water at Karioitahi Beach this evening.

Karioitahi beach

Police say they were called to the west coast beach south of Auckland at 7:15pm after three people "got into difficulty in the water".

"Two people made it back to shore and have been transported to hospital, with minor and moderate injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"A third person was pulled from the water, however they were unable to be revived and died at the scene."

Police said the death has now been referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Accidents
New Zealand
