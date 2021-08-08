TODAY |

One person dead, two injured in Wellington crash

One person has died after the vehicle they were in rolled in Wellington on Wednesday.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Shelly Bay Road Maupuia just before 10pm.

A car had driven off the road and rolled onto rocks.

One person died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to Wellington Hospital with critical and serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile overnight in New Plymouth one person was taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed on Northgate.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 1.30am and found one person with serious injuries.

Police say motorists should expect delays today as Northgate is currently closed.

Motorists coming into New Plymouth from Bell Block on Northgate will be diverted onto Watson Street, after the Te Henui Bridge then onto Lemon Street, onto Hobson and back onto Leach Street.

Motorists heading out of New Plymouth on Courtney Street will be diverted over the Hobson Street/Courtney Street intersection, continuing on Courtney Street, right on Watson Street and back out onto Northgate.

