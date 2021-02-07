One person dead, two injured after three motorcycles crash along Napier waterfront

One person has died and two people are believed to be injured after a serious crash involving three motorcycles along Napier's waterfront today.

State Highway 51, Awatoto. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were called at around 11.45am after three motorcycles crashed on State Highway 51, near the suburb of Awatoto.

It's believed the two other motorcyclists are moderately injured, a police spokesperson says.

A portion of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.