A person has died and three others have moderate injuries after a truck and car collided in Kaihere, Waikato, this evening.

A truck and car collided in Kaihere this evening. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 27 at about 7.54pm.

The highway will be closed and traffic diverted at Torehape Road and Kaihere Road.

The serious crash unit has been alerted.