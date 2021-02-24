One person dead, three injured in State Highway 1 crash near Warkworth

One person is dead with three others injured after a State Highway 1 crash near Warkworth this morning.

Dome Valley, State Highway 1 Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Police have this evening confirmed one person died following the two-vehicle crash in Dome Forest.

One of the three people injured is in a serious condition. The crash was reported shortly after 11.30am.

The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

The road has now re-opened and diversions are no longer in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information which may assist is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210224/9597.