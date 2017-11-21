One person dead, three injured after two car crash in Hamilton

Source:
One person is dead with at least three others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton.
Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Gordonton Road and Thomas Road in Puketaha about 7.20pm.
One person died at the scene.
Initial reports suggest three other people may also have been injured.
