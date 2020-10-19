TODAY |

One person dead, teenager in critical condition, after crash involving truck and van north of Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a crash at Tarawera, north of Napier this morning.

One person has died and nine others have been injured following a crash in Tarawera, north of Napier, this morning. Source: Facebook / Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service

St John said they were alerted to the incident on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road at 9.52am.

Ten people with injuries ranging from moderate to critical were treated by St John, before being transported to various hospitals - including in the Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Palmerston North and Taupō - via helicopter and ambulance, St John Hawke's Bay territory manager Brendon Hutchinson told 1 NEWS. 

A rescue helicopter transported a critically injured man to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment, while two other rescue helicopters transported further patients to hospital, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service said on Facebook this afternoon.

A man has since died.

The crash occurred on State Highway 5, Tarawera, between Tataraakina Road and Pohukura Road shortly before 10am. Source: Facebook / Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service

Five of those injured in the crash are being treated at Hawke's Bay Hospital, a spokesperson for the Hawke's Bay DHB told 1 NEWS.

A teenager remains in the Intensive Care Unit with critical injuries, while four others - ranging in age from 20s to 40s - are in stable condition.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals say a truck tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS spoke with the owners of nearby Tarawera Cafe who said a truck carrying wine tried to avoid hitting three vans when the accident happened.

State Highway 5 has since reopened. 

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead, teenager in critical condition, after crash involving truck and van north of Napier
2
Police seek 'dangerous' man with multiple arrest warrants
3
Caleb Clarke says sensational All Blacks performance was for late grandpa - 'I wanted to play for him'
4
Bloomfield says Covid-19 case reported yesterday is 'new border incursion' and didn't come from community
5
Christopher Luxon tells reporters 'you guys are well ahead of your skis' when questioned about National leadership ambitions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

Christopher Luxon tells reporters 'you guys are well ahead of your skis' when questioned about National leadership ambitions
00:26

No new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today
01:59

Surf lifeguards 'expecting huge crowds' at beaches during post-lockdown summer

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks to media about NZ's Covid-19 situation