One person dead, SH1 near Invercargill closed after car crashes into ditch

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Woodend near Invercargill late last night, and police say the road is still closed.
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
The car went into a ditch on the Bluff Highway, near the Waimatua Creek Bridge.
Emergency services were called at around 10:25pm and police say the person died at the scene.
The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene this morning.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.