TODAY |

One person dead, SH1 near Invercargill closed after car crashes into ditch

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Woodend near Invercargill late last night, and police say the road is still closed. 

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The car went into a ditch on the Bluff Highway, near the Waimatua Creek Bridge. 

Emergency services were called at around 10:25pm and police say the person died at the scene.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene this morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

New Zealand
Accidents
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Families forced to chain fridges to make food last until Christmas
3
Police warn public not to approach wanted man believed to be in Taranaki
4
People urged to drink responsibly as advocates call for end to Crate Day
5
Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:20

Giant wētā released into historic home at Motuihe Island after restoration efforts
03:48

Christchurch mosque attack survivors and families given advance copy of Royal Commission report
00:43

'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
01:37

Historic church ablaze in Ponsonby, sending plumes of smoke across central Auckland