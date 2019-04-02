One person dead, SH1 near Invercargill closed after car crashes into ditch

A person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Woodend near Invercargill late last night, and police say the road is still closed.

The car went into a ditch on the Bluff Highway, near the Waimatua Creek Bridge.

Emergency services were called at around 10:25pm and police say the person died at the scene.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene this morning.