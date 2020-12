One person has died in a serious crash in Canterbury this afternoon.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible. Source: 1 NEWS

Another person reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash on Depot Road in View Hill, in Waimakariri, west of Christchurch.

The road will remain closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

