One person dead, at least 11 others injured in crashes at trail ride event in Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and at least 11 people have been injured in separate crashes at a trail riding event in Otago today.

Those involved in the crashes were all taking part in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride in Milton, police said.

Those involved in the crashes were all taking part in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride in Milton, police said.

The event was a fundraiser for Tokomairiro High School in the district.

The ride is about 140km long and involves farmland and rural forestry areas. 

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area at around 12.10pm.

One person is in a serious condition and four are in a moderate condition in Dunedin Hospital. Five minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Police say because the crashes happened in such a remote area, they are still trying to piece together what happened, and how the crashes occurred.


