TODAY |

One person dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 at Mangatāwhiri tonight.

Mangatāwhiri Road Waikato. Source: Google Maps

1News understands it was a head on crash between two cars.

It's the second fatal crash in the Waikato region this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene at 9.22pm. 

State highway two is closed at the bottom of Bombay. Diversions are in place along Koheroa Road.

It follows a crash in Kaihere earlier this evening in which one person died and three others suffered moderate injuries.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead, three injured in Waikato crash
2
Woman killed in Auckland boating incident
3
Footage shows two sisters, aged three and five, dropped at US border by suspected smugglers
4
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
5
Life sentence for Australian who killed teen son, paused to reload, then killed son's girlfriend
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman killed in Auckland boating incident
00:17

New figures show Govt books look $4 billion better than expected ahead of Budget announcement
02:11

Ministry of Health documents reveal trans-Tasman bubble may be just days away

Two men banned from fishing for three years after separate pāua poaching incidents