One person dead in second fatal Waikato crash of Easter weekend

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 at Mangatāwhiri tonight.

Mangatāwhiri Road Waikato. Source: Google Maps

1News understands it was a head on crash between two cars.

It's the second fatal crash in the Waikato region this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene at 9.22pm.

State highway two is closed at the bottom of Bombay. Diversions are in place along Koheroa Road.