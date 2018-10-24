One person dead in Palmerston North crash

One person has died after a crash in Palmerston North today.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Railway Road and Roberts Line at 12.38pm.

Police say one person died at the scene.

St John Ambulance said four people have been taken to Palmerston North Hospital, two in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

There are cordons on Railway Road and Airport Drive and diversions are in place and motorists avoid the area.