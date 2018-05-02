TODAY |

One person dead in multi-vehicle Queenstown crash involving motorbike

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead after a crash between two cars and a motorbike in Queenstown this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the accident on State Highway 6a, which runs between central Queenstown and Frankton, around 3.30pm.

St John told 1 NEWS that one person has died and two people have been transported to Lakes District Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

A diversion is in place for Queenstown traffic heading to Frankton via Suburb Street and Panorama Terrace.

Motorists are advised to avoid Frankton Road.

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
