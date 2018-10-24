One person dead in house fire north of Auckland

One person has died following a house fire north of Auckland overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson said the person died at a residential address on Birdsall Road in Whangateau last night.

Emergency services were notified of the fire just before 7pm yesterday.

The house was already well alight on arrival, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Police and a Fire and Emergency investigator will be making further inquiries today into the cause of the fire.