One person dead in crash near Tongariro National Park, the first road death of Queen's Birthday weekend

One person has died and one person has been seriously injured following in the central North Island today.
The accident occurred on State Highway 47, near Tongariro National Park, at 5.40pm today.
The injured person has been airlifted to hospital.
Diversions are in place and is expected to remain for some time.
It's the first death on the road this Queen's Birthday weekend.
The official holiday period for Queen's Birthday Weekend for 2017 began at 4pm Friday 2 June and ended at 6am Tuesday 6 June.
