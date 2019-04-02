One person dead following Waikato crash; holiday road toll now at three

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3, near Piopio in Waikato.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.15am.
Police earlier said three people were injured.
The road is blocked and diversions are in place.
The serious crash unit is examining the scene.
The death adds to a total of three people killed on New Zealand roads over the holiday period. The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am this Friday.
One person died on John Street in Blenheim on December 27, and another person died on State Highway 3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line, on December 28.