TODAY |

One person dead following Southland crash; holiday road toll at six

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after crashing into a power pole in Winton, Southland.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to State Highway 96 (Winton Wreys Bush Highway), about 14 kilometres north of Winton, at about 12.45am today.

The person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said in a statement.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

The death brings the holiday road toll to six. The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am tomorrow.

A person died on Kairapa Coast Highway at Wellsford, north of Auckland, yesterday.

A woman died at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, the day after crashing in Nelson. One person died on Monday on State Highway 3, near Piopio in Waikato, a pedestrian died on John Street in Blenheim on December 27, and another person died on State Highway 3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line, on December 28.

New Zealand
Southland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
2
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
3
Records reveal hardest working member of the British royal family this year
4
Sri Lankan greats Muralitharan, Jayawardene join Team Rugby for T20 Black Clash
5
One person dead following Southland crash; holiday road toll at six
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man found dead in water off Whangamatā boat ramp

Seven people injured in serious crash on SH27 in Waikato

01:29

'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
00:11

Person rescued from side of Mount Manganui after medical emergency