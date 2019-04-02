One person dead following Southland crash; holiday road toll at six

One person has died after crashing into a power pole in Winton, Southland.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to State Highway 96 (Winton Wreys Bush Highway), about 14 kilometres north of Winton, at about 12.45am today.

The person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said in a statement.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The death brings the holiday road toll to six. The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am tomorrow.