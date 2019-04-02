One person dead following motorcycle crash on detour route near Palmerston North

One person has died following a motorcycle crash near Palmerston North this afternoon.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed a person died after they were alerted to a crash on Saddle Road in Ashhurst just after 3pm today.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently examining the scene.

Saddle Road is part of an alternative route being used while the Manawatū Gorge [State Highway 3] from Ashhurst to Woodville is currently closed.