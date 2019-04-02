TODAY |

One person dead following diving incident in South Otago

A man has died following a diving incident in South Otago this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said they were called at about 12pm after a diver became separated from others in his party at Owaka Heads near Hinahina today.

A search was initiated soon after and the man was found around 1:40pm.

Police said despite revival attempts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The death is the second water-related fatality of the Christmas and New Years holiday period after a person died following a diving incident on Christmas Bay at Pourerere Beach in Hawke's Bay.

Today's death has been referred to the coroner.

