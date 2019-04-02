One person dead following crash involving two cars and truck on SH1 at Hunterville

One person has died after a crash involving two cars and a truck on State Highway One at Hunterville in the Rangitikei District.
Police say they were called to the crash at 9.50am.
One person has died following the crash.
Police say traffic management will be in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Light vehicles are being diverted down Jeffersons Line and Leedstown Road, heavy vehicles up to 50 tonnes will need to use SH4 between Whanganui and Raetahi, and for larger vehicles there will be significant delays.