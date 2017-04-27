One person dead following crash in Ohaeawai

Source:News
Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway One near Bullman Rd just after 10pm on Friday.
Police say the crash involved a single vehicle carrying five people.
Emergency services confirmed one person died at the scene and one person has been flown to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.
Another person received moderate injuries and has been taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.
The scene has now been cleared and there are no road closures or diversions in place.
