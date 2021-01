One person has died and several others are injured following a crash in Hikurangi, north of Whangārei, this afternoon.

'Slow Down, High Crash Area' sign. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed the death following the collision on State Highway 1, and said five others were injured - one in a critical condition, two serious and two with moderate injuries.

The road is closed and isn't expected to reopen for several hours, police said. Diversions are in place.