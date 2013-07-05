 

One person dead five injured after car rolls and catches fire in Central Otago

One person is dead and five others injured after a car rolled and caught fire in Central Otago this afternoon.

Police say they are attending the serious crash which took place on Tarras-Cromwell Road, Bendigo, in Central Otago around 3pm today.

They say five people were able to escape the car but one person was trapped in the vehicle.

St John have since confirmed one person has died in the crash, one other person is in a moderate condition and four more have minor injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

The road is closed while emergency services work at the scene and diversions are in place at Dead Man’s Point and Bells Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be investigating the cause of the crash.
 

