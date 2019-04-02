One person dead, another seriously injured after Waikato crash

One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a crash involving two cars near Cambridge this morning.

Police said in a statement they were called to the crash on State Highway 1 (Tirau Road), near the intersection of Hydro Road, near Cambridge, about 6.20 this morning.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.