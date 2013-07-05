 

One person dead, another seriously injured after two-car crash in Whangarei

One person has died and another has been hospitalised in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Whangarei today.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Whareora Road around 3pm.

Whareora Road is blocked and diversions have been put in place.


A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
