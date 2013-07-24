One person dead, another critically injured in 'possible homicide' incident in South Auckland

Auckland Police are investigating a "possible homicide" in Otara this evening.

Police say they were called to the South Auckland suburb just before 7pm.

One person is dead and another is in critical condition undergoing surgery in hospital.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are investigating a "possible homicide".

The scene is being guarded while inquiries are being made.

An examination of the scene will be conducted tomorrow.